Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $890.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $890.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $785.09 on Tuesday. ASML has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $308.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $751.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.39.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in ASML by 20.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 28.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

