Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) versus Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Critical Analysis

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Weis Markets has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Weis Markets pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of Carrefour shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weis Markets and Carrefour, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carrefour 1 1 2 0 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weis Markets and Carrefour”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.77 billion 0.42 $109.94 million $3.99 18.90 Carrefour $94.44 billion 0.11 $783.44 million N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Weis Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.24% 7.49% 5.16% Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carrefour beats Weis Markets on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

About Carrefour

(Get Free Report)

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. It is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.