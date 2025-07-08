Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 92 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,430 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $507.96 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $422.69 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

