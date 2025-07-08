Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,528 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

