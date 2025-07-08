Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Toast by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $792,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Toast by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 14,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $2,465,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 194.91 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $280,753.28. Following the sale, the executive owned 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,678.69. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $241,953.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 221,767 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,056.53. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,443,551. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

