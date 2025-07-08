Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.