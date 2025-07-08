Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

