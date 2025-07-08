Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $45,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Itron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Itron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITRI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 3,783 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $441,589.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,301.45. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,272,391.80. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.