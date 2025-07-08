Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 306 Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 289,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 343,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

