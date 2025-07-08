Washington Trust Bank Sells 353 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $213.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.45.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

