Washington Trust Bank Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $777.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $864.55 and its 200 day moving average is $873.45. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.55.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

