Washington Trust Bank Buys New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,317,000 after buying an additional 257,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,787,000 after acquiring an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Unilever by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

