Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 7,324 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.5% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,034.50 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,005.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $961.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.56, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total transaction of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,842.10. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

