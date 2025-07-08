Walter Public Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Veralto comprises about 2.3% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Veralto worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,992 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,058,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,781,000 after acquiring an additional 733,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLTO. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Veralto Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE VLTO opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

