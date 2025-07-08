Wall Street Zen Upgrades GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WGS. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GeneDx

GeneDx Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $85.74 on Friday. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $117.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 15,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $1,430,264.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,102.68. This trade represents a 89.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,513,310.29. This represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,023 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.