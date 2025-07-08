Wall Street Zen Upgrades Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) to Hold

Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Shares of BDMD opened at $4.06 on Friday. Baird Medical Investment has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baird Medical Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baird Medical Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Baird Medical Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

