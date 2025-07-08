Wall Street Zen Downgrades WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

