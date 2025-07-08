Wall Street Zen Downgrades WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) to Sell

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2025

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.86.

Get Our Latest Report on KLG

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.