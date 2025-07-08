Wall Street Zen Downgrades Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

ARCT stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $362.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.27.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.06. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 97,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.