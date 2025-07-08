Vested Financial Planning LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vested Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Vested Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vested Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,973,000 after buying an additional 665,214 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,826,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,410,000 after buying an additional 428,251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $128.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $129.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

