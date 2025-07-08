Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 405.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.4% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.59 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,945,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

