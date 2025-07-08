Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.50 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Velas has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $308.91 thousand worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00016627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,731,135,585 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support smart contracts and decentralised applications, capable of processing up to 75,000 transactions per second with low fees. It serves various sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, and operates as a carbon-neutral network. Founded in 2019 by Alex Alexandrov, Velas is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

