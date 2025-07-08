Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Lessened by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $281.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.41 and a 52 week high of $291.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

