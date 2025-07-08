Vaulta (A) 1-Day Volume Tops $136.59 Million

Vaulta (A) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Vaulta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vaulta has a total market cap of $789.73 million and $136.59 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vaulta has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108,388.51 or 0.99573985 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,991.95 or 0.99209679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vaulta Coin Profile

Vaulta was first traded on May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. The official message board for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com/resources. The official website for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,576,506,129.1229 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.4920358 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $99,448,946.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaulta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vaulta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

