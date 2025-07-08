Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Vested Financial Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Vested Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.4% of Vested Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vested Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $570.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $544.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.42. The stock has a market cap of $687.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $575.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

