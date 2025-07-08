Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,802 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $330,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after acquiring an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after acquiring an additional 145,622 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,314,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $199.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

