Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,655 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,575,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $278.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

