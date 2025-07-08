Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 679,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,928,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.57 and a 200 day moving average of $231.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.