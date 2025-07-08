Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.