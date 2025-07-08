Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $306,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.