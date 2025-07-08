VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,808 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

