Vameon Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (VON)

Vameon (VON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. Vameon has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $385.91 thousand worth of Vameon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vameon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vameon has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vameon’s genesis date was December 24th, 2024. Vameon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,074,829,897 tokens. Vameon’s official Twitter account is @vameon69. Vameon’s official message board is medium.com/@vameon69. The official website for Vameon is vameon.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vameon (VON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vameon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 249,406,066,278 in circulation. The last known price of Vameon is 0.00002181 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $408,230.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vameon.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vameon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vameon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vameon using one of the exchanges listed above.

