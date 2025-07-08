Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after buying an additional 26,312,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after buying an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after buying an additional 5,998,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after buying an additional 5,368,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after buying an additional 5,271,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of ETR opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

