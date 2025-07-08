Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPSC. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Down 1.6%

TPSC stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.