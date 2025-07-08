Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,054 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,666,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,077 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 850,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 129,106 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,097,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 505,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 99,980.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,281.50. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the sale, the vice president owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.33%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

