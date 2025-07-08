Values First Advisors Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,781,000. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,404,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Evolent Health by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,444,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,338,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Evolent Health, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $483.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.15 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

