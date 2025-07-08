Values First Advisors Inc. Has $390,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 205.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 70.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,007,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $783.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.23. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

