Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group makes up 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AFG opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

