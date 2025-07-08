UXLINK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.97 Million (UXLINK)

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, UXLINK has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One UXLINK token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. UXLINK has a total market cap of $149.63 million and approximately $34.97 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,743.91 or 0.99974024 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UXLINK

UXLINK’s launch date was July 18th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,956,731 tokens. UXLINK’s official message board is blog.uxlink.io. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 408,956,731 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.35957194 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $36,740,390.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UXLINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UXLINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

