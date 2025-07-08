Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 235.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of OLED stock opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. Universal Display Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.89.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.