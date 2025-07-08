U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $444.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.