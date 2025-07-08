U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,475 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,652,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,636,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,198,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,302,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,115,000 after buying an additional 182,384 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

