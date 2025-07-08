U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.02 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

