U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $668.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $616.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.