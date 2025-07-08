U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,985 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

