U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after buying an additional 1,584,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $206.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

