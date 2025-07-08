Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives $30.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $510.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.07. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,713.13. The trade was a 33.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 61,392 shares of company stock worth $628,358 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,637,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,858,000 after purchasing an additional 220,681 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

