TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Position Raised by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,618 shares during the period. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned about 56.69% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF worth $89,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%

DIVZ stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $178.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.68. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

