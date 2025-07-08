Travel Stocks To Follow Today – July 5th

BigBear.ai, Alibaba Group, and Costco Wholesale are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves travel and tourism services—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms. Because they depend heavily on consumer discretionary spending and global mobility, travel stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions, fuel prices, geopolitical events and seasonal demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. 201,359,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,656,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.67. 11,847,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,972,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $986.27. 1,101,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $437.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,005.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Further Reading