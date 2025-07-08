Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.71.
TCL.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Friday, June 6th.
Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.
