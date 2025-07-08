TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289.50 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 288.51 ($3.93), with a volume of 8454298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.87).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

TP ICAP Group Stock Up 3.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 264.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.25. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

TP ICAP Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TP ICAP Group

In related news, insider Philip Price sold 218,818 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.55), for a total value of £571,114.98 ($777,344.47). Also, insider Robin Stewart sold 214,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £559,769.31 ($761,901.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,571 shares of company stock worth $207,644,031. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About TP ICAP Group

Featured Articles

